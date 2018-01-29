1992-93 Temple men’s basketball Elite Eight team honored

Several former players returned to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Elite Eight run during Sunday’s game against UConn, which Temple won, 85-57, at the Liacouras Center.

Members of the 1992-93 Elite Eight team pose with Athletic Director Pat Kraft (far right) during halftime of Temple's 85-57 win against UConn on Sunday at the Liacouras Center. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Temple student section tried to distract Connecticut’s free-throw shooters on Sunday by singing “Fly, Eagles Fly,” celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl berth.

Another historic Philadelphia team — the 1992-93 Temple men’s basketball team — received a tribute during the Owls’ 85-57 win at the Liacouras Center.

Temple celebrated the 25th anniversary of the squad’s run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament at halftime by presenting each former player in attendance with a framed commemorative team photo and schedule. The 1992-93 team was the third of five teams to make the Elite Eight in program history.

The video tribute to the 1992-93 Elite Eight squad: pic.twitter.com/bK9okKso8i — Evan Easterling (@Evan_Easterling) January 29, 2018

The signature characteristic of the team was toughness, said Jason Ivey, a former forward who played from 1992-96.

“We had a great zone [defense],” Ivey said. “A lot of teams weren’t used to that. But at the end of the day, they say you take on the character of your coach. And our coach was tough, and he made all of us tough from the point guards all the way to the centers.”

That coach, of course, is Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer John Chaney, who led Temple to a 20-13 record during the 11th of his 24 seasons at Temple from 1982-2006. The Owls won five of their final six regular-season games, including a win against a Tulane team ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press poll.

“Coach Chaney was the orchestrator,” said Derrick Battie, who averaged 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during the 1992-93 season. “He put it all together. Because you can have a bunch of great guys, but if they don’t like each other then it’s not going to work.”

Aaron McKie, who was a junior guard during the 1992-93 season and is now in his fourth season as an assistant coach, led Temple in scoring. The other two double-figure scorers from the team, Eddie Jones and Rick Brunson, were not in attendance.

Former guard Vic Carstarphen, who was a senior on the Elite Eight squad, and former forwards Battie and Julian King, who were freshmen, joined Ivey at midcourt for the halftime ceremony. Battie and McKie were the only two Owls who started every game.

Temple, a No. 7 seed in the 1993 NCAA Tournament, beat the University of Missouri in the first round behind 24-point performances from McKie and Jones. The Owls beat Santa Clara University in the next round. They held then-freshman Steve Nash, who made eight all-star appearances and won two MVP awards during his NBA career from 1996-2014, to 1-of-9 shooting. McKie, Jones and Brunson combined to score 62 points.

In the Sweet 16, Temple used a 15-3 second-half run to beat Vanderbilt University and advance to face the University of Michigan’s Fab Five squad. The Wolverines eliminated Temple from the postseason for the second straight season in a 77-72 win in Seattle.

All members of the Fab Five — future five-time NBA All-Star and 1993-94 Rookie of the Year Chris Webber, eventual 19-year NBAer Juwan Howard, 1999-00 NBA Most Improved Player Jalen Rose, two-year NBA pro Jimmy King and 1,000-point collegiate scorer Ray Jackson — tallied double figures against Temple.

“Coach Chaney used to say, ‘Win one. Buy one. Lose one, go home,’” Battie said. “And I don’t think nobody on that team wanted to go home. Even playing against the Fab Five.”

The Owls had future pros of their own. McKie played in the NBA from 1994-07 and won the Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2000-01 season. Brunson played from 1997-2006 and averaged 5.1 assists per game with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2004-05 season. Jones made three All-Star teams and three All-Defense teams from 1994-2008.

When the Indiana Pacers decided not to exercise Lavoy Allen’s option for the 2017-18 season, it meant no former Temple players are in the NBA. The current team is fighting to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

“Temple is engraved in college basketball,” Battie said. “We’ve just got to get back to our roots, make some changes, get back to our roots and start doing some things out there that we’re used to known for doing.”

“I love coach Fran [Dunphy], Aaron McKie, [assistant coach Shawn] Trice,” he added. “Those guys are doing a great job. They’ve just got to find a way to coach Millennials, these younger guys. They’re not like us. You have to be able to push their buttons, give them a little candy is what we call incentivize.”