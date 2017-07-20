Sports

25-year-old alumnus to compete in World Series of Poker Main Event

Scott Blumstein is one of the nine finalists and the chip leader entering Thursday.

by

The World Series of Poker Main Event will begin tonight featuring nine finalists.

Scott Blumstein, a 2013 accounting alumnus, is one of the finalists and leads the group in chips. He’s already guaranteed $1 million for making it to the Main Event, and has a chance to take home the $8.15 million first-place prize.

Blumstein, who emerged from a field of more than 7,200 contestants, holds 27 percent of the remaining chips among the nine players.

The closest competitor to Blumstein’s 97,250,000 chips is John Hesp of the United Kingdom, who holds 85,700,000 chips in second place. None of the seven other finalists have more than 36,000 chips.

While it might be Blumstein’s first time playing at the Main Event, he’s been playing poker professionally for about four years. The Morristown, New Jersey native has career earnings of $312,142, which is sixth out of the Main Event finalists.

The Main Event will air tonight at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Friday and Saturday’s coverage will air on ESPN.

Tonight, the field of finalists will shrink from nine to six. On Friday, they’ll play until only three finalists remain. The final three will play until one is crowned champion on Saturday.

 

Tom Ignudo

can be reached at thomas.ignudo@temple.edu
The Temple News Tom Ignudo

Latest posts by Tom Ignudo (see all)

