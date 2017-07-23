Alumnus wins World Series of Poker Main Event

Scott Blumstein, a 2013 accounting alumnus, won the World Series of Poker Main Event Sunday.

Blumstein, who was guaranteed $1 million for making it to the Main Event, will take home a first place prize of $8.15 million. He entered each night of the Main Event as the chip leader.

Entering the final night, Blumstein held more chips than his two competitors combined. He owned 226,450,000 chips, while Dan Ott and Benjamin Pollak followed with 88,375,000 and 45,850,000 chips, respectively. Ott finished second to claim $4.7 million.

Blumstein also surpassed his career earnings with his first Main Event victory. Prior to the tournament, he had career earnings of $312,142.