Basileo’s late save preserves draw

Sophomore goalkeeper Morgan Basileo stopped a ball in the 98th minute of Temple’s scoreless draw against Towson University on Friday in Maryland.

In an evenly-matched defensive showcase, the Owls played Towson University to a scoreless draw in Maryland on Friday afternoon.

Morgan Basileo made her third consecutive start in net. The sophomore goalie came up with five saves to earn her second shutout. She stopped a shot in the 98th minute that would’ve won the game for Towson. The draw moves Temple’s record to 3-3-1.

Tigers senior midfielder Maddie Bové led all players with five shot attempts, including two of the five shots saved by Basileo.

Temple couldn’t convert on its scoring opportunities. The team had a season-high 13 corner kicks in addition to 15 shots, seven of which were on goal.

Towson redshirt-senior goalkeeper Taylor Sebolao stopped freshman midfielder Emma Wilkins’ try in the 94th minute and saved senior Gabriella McKeown’s shot in the 96th minute. She also made two saves in the second overtime period.

The Tigers took 14 shots, 10 of which were in the second half and overtime. Towson played in its fourth overtime game in just its ninth game of the season.

The athletes started the second half with physical play. In the 56th minute, Owls junior defender Kelcie Dolan received a yellow card. Tigers junior forward McKenzie McCaull received a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

Friday night’s scoreless draw was the Owls’ first game back from their 11-day layoff or what coach Seamus O’Connor likes to call the “second preseason.”

The Owls will look to go above the .500 mark for the first time since starting 1-0 when they face on Delaware State University at the Temple Sports Complex on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Hornets are looking for their first win of the season, as they currently sit at 0-8.