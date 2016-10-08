Cagle posts fourth straight shutout in win against Southern Methodist

The Owls won their first conference game of the year, 1-0, against Southern Methodist Saturday night in Dallas.

Senior midfielder Jorge Gomez Sanchez scored his 12th goal of the season in Temple’s 1-0 win against Southern Methodist at Westcott Field in Dallas on Saturday.

Gomez Sanchez’s goal came on one of his eight shots in the game. He now has 12 goals in 12 games to lead the team. The Owls (8-3-1, 1-1-1) earned their first American Athletic Conference win by beating the Mustangs for the first time in program history.

Temple narrowly got outshot, 17-16, by Southern Methodist. This is only the second game the Owls have been outshot by their opponent. The only other time was against Connecticut, another conference opponent.

Redshirt-junior goalkeeper Alex Cagle recorded his fourth straight shutout in the victory. He has only allowed one goal in the Owls’ last six games. Cagle finished the night with seven saves, making this the second-busiest game of the season. He made a career-high nine saves against Penn State on Sept. 27.

In Temple’s victory, senior midfielder Kevin Klett played only the first half after not competing last game and playing 45 minutes the previous game against Memphis. Klett has been nursing a back injury for the past couple of games.

Also out with an injury was sophomore midfielder Hermann Doerner, who will not play for the rest of the season, which leaves Temple’s midfield open for other players. Junior forward and midfielder Joonas Jokinen also did not play during the game. Jokinen is the team’s second leading scorer.

Starting in place of Jokinen and Doerner were junior midfielder Matt Sullivan and sophomore midfielder Belal Mohamed, who tallied a shot on goal for the Owls.

Coach David MacWilliams may have to make more adjustments to his lineup. In the 32nd minute, redshirt-junior defender Mark Grasela went down for a few minutes with an injury and was substituted out of the game. He did not return to the game.

The Owls continue their three-game road trip on Tuesday in New York City against Columbia University.

