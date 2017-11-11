Camille Simmons finishes 72nd at the North American Cup

Sophomore epee Camille Simmons placed 72nd out of 194 fencers at the North American Cup in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday.

Sophomore epee Camille Simmons, the only Temple fencer to compete in the event, placed 72nd out of 194 fencers at the North American Cup in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday.

After earning a bye, Simmons advanced to the table of 128, where she lost, 15-12, to Hadley Husisian, who represents the Fencing Sports Academy out of Fairfax, Virginia.

In round one of pool play, Simmons won five out of six bouts. Her five bouts tied for the most in Pool No. 10 with Claire Beddingfield of Los Angeles International Fencing Club. Simmons also had 25 touches scored in her pool, which ranked as the second-best score

Simmons tied for 76th place at the November NAC’s in 2016. In 2015, Simmons advanced into the Table of 32 and finished in 28th place.

The Owls will travel to Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York to compete in the Traditional Multi-Meet on Dec. 3.