Cardoza’s squad wins ninth straight game

Temple extended its win streak to nine games with a 58-49 road victory against Tulsa on Saturday at the Reynolds Center.

Three Owls shouldered the bulk of Temple’s (13-3, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) points. Senior guard Feyonda Fitzgerald and junior guard Donnaizha Fountain each scored 19 points. Fountain also knocked down two of Temple’s three baskets from behind the arc.

Junior guard Alliya Butts also got in on the scoring with 13 points. The three guards accounted for nearly 90 percent of Temple’s offense.

Temple had a three-point halftime lead and opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run, thanks to Butts and Fountain. The Owls never trailed in the second half.

Temple held Tulsa to 49 points, which made up for Temple’s 35 percent rate from the field and 3-for-16 performance from 3-point range. Senior forward Ruth Sherrill led the team with 12 rebounds. She also recorded a steal and two points.

Fountain was not only productive offensively, but she also pulled in six rebounds and five steals, tying a season-high. Temple scored 15 points off of Tulsa’s 20 turnovers.

Temple’s defense also held Tulsa to just four second-chance points during the game, even with Tulsa’s 10 offensive rebounds. It was the sixth time this season Temple held an opponent to less than 50 points.

Cardoza used the same starting lineup it has been using on its streak but also played some different faces off the bench. Freshman forward Shantay Taylor and senior forward Monasia Bolduc combined for seven minutes.

The Owls continue conference play on the road against Houston on Wednesday.

