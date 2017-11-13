Club hockey finishes three-game weekend 1-2

The Owls let up four goals or more in the third period twice to finish their three-game weekend 1-2.

Freshman forward Eric DiPretoro stick handles as John Carroll University defenseman Brian Russell marks him during the Owls’ loss on Oct. 13 at the Flyers Skate Zone in Northeast Philadelphia. | LUKE SMITH / TTN FILE PHOTO

Temple finished the three-game weekend, 1-2, but coach Mark Spease liked what he saw out of his team in the final two games of the weekend.

“The last two games were our best six periods consecutively of the year,” Spease said. “I thought we played really well. We controlled shots. The last six periods, everyone on the staff agrees have been our best six.”

Temple (6-10-1) beat St. Bonaventure University, 4-0, in its lone victory over the weekend at the Warwick Ice Arena in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

Junior goaltender Zach Burkhardt registered the team’s first shutout of the season, even though the Owls were outshot 46-42.

Burkhardt stopped all 46 shots he saw in net and helped the Owls kill all nine penalties.

“I can’t tell you the last time we really had a team shutout,” senior defenseman and captain Ryan Dumbach said. “Burkhardt just stood on his head. He really came out and gave us a great performance. The forwards helped out on [defense], the [defense] stepped up. Just an all-around team performance.”

Sophomore forward Charles Ghiazza recorded Temple’s first hat trick performance of the season. Two of Ghiazza’s three goals came on special teams.

All three of Ghiazza’s goals were assisted by freshman forward Brendan Ondick. Ondick now leads Temple in points with 34. Dumbach also chipped in his sixth goal of the season in the second period.

The Owls two losses over the weekend were against the University of Maryland and Cornell University. In each of their losses, the Owls gave up four goals or more in the third period.

On Saturday against the Terrapins, the Owls were outshot, 50-43, in the 6-3 loss.

Temple and Marland were tied 1-1 entering the third period, however, the Terrapins outscored the Owls 5-2 in the final period. Maryland also finished the game 3-for-4 on the power play.

“I think on Saturday we ran into some trouble with the refs, had some calls not go our way,” Dumbach said. “Just some bad luck.”

Temple started off their three-game weekend with a 5-2 loss against Cornell University on Friday, where the Owls were outshot, 58-34. The Owls entered the third period against Cornell tied, but they let in four goals in the final period.

Freshman forward Eric DiPretoro scored both of Temple’s goals both, including one on the powerplay.

The Owls will face Drexel University on Saturday night at the Class of 1923 Arena on Penn’s campus in Philadelphia. For the season, the Owls are 0-3 in divisional play. In their last meeting on Oct. 1, the Dragons beat the Owls 5-4.

“I think it was a pretty positive weekend for us,” Dumbach said. “I think everybody really came out and worked hard, and I think overall we really improved as a team.”