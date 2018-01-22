Club hockey losses fourth straight to Drexel

Temple extended its losing streak to four games on Sunday in a 4-3 loss to Drexel at the Flyers Skate Zone in Northeast Philadelphia.

Freshman forward Brendan Ondick controls the puck in the offensive zone during the second period of Temple’s 5-2 win against Lehigh University on Saturday at the Flyers Skate Zone in Northeast Philadelphia. | JAY NEEMEYER / TTN FILE PHOTO

Penalties hurt the Owls Sunday afternoon at the Flyers Skate Zone in Northeast Philadelphia.

Drexel scored three power-play goals to beat Temple, 4-3. Temple lost all three of its games last weekend. It lost, 10-0, on Friday and, 7-0, on Saturday on the road against the University of Rhode Island.

Despite Sunday’s result, coach Mark Spease believes the Owls (9-15, 2-6 Eastern Collegiate Hockey Association) played their best game of the season.

The Rhode Island games were non-league, and the coaching staff sat half the team for the second game.

“It was all about [Sunday],” Spease said.

The Dragons had a 4-0 lead before the Owls scored their first goal of the game with just less than two minutes remaining in the second period. Senior forward Joey Powell got a slapshot through on the power play.

Freshman forward Brendan Ondick scored a power-play goal in the first minute of the third period, and in the fourth minute defenseman Justin McKenney caught a rebound off a shot by senior defenseman and captain Ryan Dumbach.

The Owls’ penalty trouble culminated with an ejection for Dumbach in the final eight minutes of the third period. The Owls later had to kill an extended five-on-three opportunity for Drexel when Ondick and junior center Patrick Devlin took penalties within 40 seconds of each other.

The Owls pulled sophomore goalie Ben Auerbach for an extra skater with one minute, 14 seconds remaining in the game, but they couldn’t score a tying goal.

“We kind of struggled on Friday night,” Ondick said. “But I think today we played a lot better. I think if we just keep playing how we played today, I think the results will start coming.”

The Owls’ next game is on Saturday at home against Towson University at 4:50 p.m.