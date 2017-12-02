Club hockey surrenders 4-goal lead, falls in overtime

Lehigh University freshman forward Jason Langevin scored his third goal of the game in overtime to give the Mountain Hawks a 7-6 win on Friday at the Steel Ice Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Freshman forward Brendan Ondick (left) carries the puck into the Drexel offensive zone as he is pursued by Dragons forward Joshua Sklar in Drexel’s 7-1 win at Class of 1923 Arena on Nov. 18 in University City. | LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Lehigh University freshman forward Jason Langevin scored just less than three minutes into overtime to complete his hat-trick and hand Temple a 7-6 loss Friday night at the Steel Ice Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The loss came in a game where the Owls (7-11-2, 0-5 Eastern Collegiate Hockey Association) led 4-0 before they surrendered four consecutive goals.

After jumping out to an early four-goal lead by the middle of the second period, Temple allowed Lehigh to climb back into the game. A pair of Lehigh’s four straight goals came in the latter half of the second period. The Mountain Hawks scored two more in the early half of the third.

Langevin scored twice within a span of about 30 seconds in the second period. When Temple took a 5-4 lead, Langevin assisted two power-play goals to put the Mountain Hawks up, 6-5.

The Owls forced overtime when freshman forward Brendan Ondick scored within the final two minutes of regulation.

The Mountain Hawks scored four goals on 18 shots in the third period. Three of their goals came on the power play.

Temple’s loss is its first in overtime. The Owls were previously 2-0 on the season in the overtime period.

Three of the four straight Lehigh goals came on the power play. The Mountain Hawks finished the game 3-for-7 on the power play.

Temple junior forward Nick Van Allen scored the first goal of the game 15 minutes, 31 seconds into the first period while on the penalty kill. The goal came off an assist from sophomore forward Ryan Ploppert. The goal was Van Allen’s seventh of the season and the junior’s first of three points on the night.

The Owls opened the second period with a flurry of three goals coming within the period’s opening nine minutes to give them a 4-0 lead.

The first of the three second-period goals for the Owls came from sophomore forward Charles Ghiazza, who notched his eighth of the season with assists from freshman forward Shawn Fowler and Van Allen. The goal was Ghiazza’s fourth in the team’s last four games.

Ploppert and freshman forward Eric DiPretoro added two goals 2:06 apart from each other to put the Owls up 4-0.

Before the start of the third period, Temple starting goaltender sophomore Ben Auerbach was removed from the game after making 18 saves on 20 shots on net. Junior goaltender Zach Burkhardt started the third period in goal for the Owls and finished the game with 16 saves on 21 shots on goal.

Temple will have a chance to avenge its loss and earn its first divisional win of the season when it faces Lehigh in the second half of a home-and-home series Saturday afternoon at the Flyers Skate Zone in Northeast Philadelphia.