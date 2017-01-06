Collins continues to add to staff

Geoff Collins is starting to shape his coaching staff as the spring football season approaches.

New head coach Geoff Collins has continued to assemble his coaching staff, including finding a replacement for former defensive line coach Elijah Robinson.

Jim Panagos, who spent the 2016 season at the University of Pittsburgh, will become the new defensive line coach. Panagos coached at Central Florida from 2007-11. Collins was the linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator for the Knights in the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Temple has also hired two assistant strength and conditioning coaches to work under newly hired David Feeley. Jordan Barber joins the Owls after interning for the University of Maryland in 2016, and Ryan Horton spent the last three years as the director of strength and conditioning at Elon University. Horton and Collins worked together at Florida International University in 2010 when Collins was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Former University of Florida graduate assistant Josh Linam will join Temple as a defensive analyst, according to FootballScoop.com. Linam had a brief NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. Former Wagner College running backs coach Rob Calabrese will join the Owls as an offensive analyst, as reported by OwlScoop.com’s Kyle Gauss.

Adam DiMichele, the director of player development, and E.J. Barthel, the coordinator of on-campus recruiting are both still on the Owls’ staff list. Temple announced that Collins will retain three coaches, Ed Foley, Frisman Jackson and Chris Wiesehan, from former coach Matt Rhule’s staff.

