Collins: Marchi and Nutile to get most of top reps this week

The Owls used three quarterbacks, primarily redshirt sophomore Logan Marchi and redshirt junior Frank Nutile, in their 43-7 loss against South Florida on Thursday in Tampa, Florida.

Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Logan Marchi threw for 193 yards in the first half and 274 overall in Temple's win against Villanova at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 9. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / TTN FILE PHOTO

Redshirt sophomore Logan Marchi started the game, freshman Todd Centeio ran two plays in the second quarter and redshirt junior Frank Nutile played the majority of the second half.

Coach Geoff Collins didn’t name a starter for Temple’s home game against Houston at noon on Saturday, but he said Marchi and Nutile will get most of the practice time with the first-team offense this week.

“Right now, the focus is on Frank and Logan,” Collins said on The American’s weekly teleconference Monday. “We told Toddy, we told [Anthony] Russo, their performances during the week, as we do for every position, will give them an opportunity to open some doors to give themselves some more playing time. The reps, most of them, for the ones and the twos will go to Logan and Frank.”

The trio of Marchi, Centeio and Nutile completed 7-of-25 passes for 89 yards and four interceptions. Marchi threw three, while Nutile threw one. Centeio was sacked on both of his plays in the second quarter.

The only quarterback yet to see game action this season is redshirt freshman Anthony Russo. He originally committed to Rutgers University in January 2016, but he de-committed and signed his letter of intent with Temple one month later, according to 247Sports.

Collins said the coaching staff didn’t think about putting Russo in at quarterback late in the fourth quarter while Temple was trailing by 36 points against South Florida.

“That didn’t come up,” Collins said. “We already played three, and we just decided to stick with that.”