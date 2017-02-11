With conference play approaching, Owls pick up needed win

The team picked up its third win of the season beating Fairleigh Dickinson University 5-2.

In the last match before the start of American Athletic Conference play, the Owls defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 5-2 on Friday night, capturing their third win of the 2017 season.

The Owls doubles teams came out strong, sweeping all three doubles matchups for the second match in a row. The pairing of sophomore Artem Kapshuk and senior Vineet Naran secured a 6-2 victory in the top flight. Junior Thomas Sevel and sophomore Florian Mayer won 6-4, and sophomore Uladzimir Dorash and freshman Francisco Bohorquez won 6-3.

“We’re still experimenting with different doubles combinations,” coach Steve Mauro said. “We’re going to need to need to keep playing well in doubles in order to beat the teams in the American Conference.”

While the No. 1 and No. 2 seeded duos of Kapshuk / Naran and Sevel / Mayer remained the same from last Friday’s 5-2 win against Villanova, both Dorash and Bohorquez were playing in new roles from a week ago.

In singles play, the Owls controlled things again, getting victories from Kapshuk, Sevel, Dorash and freshman Eric Biscoveanu.

With the win, the Owls improve their overall record to 3-4, with their first two American Conference matches coming up next weekend against East Carolina and Connecticut. Mauro held a team meeting following Friday’s match to discuss the importance of the road ahead.

“We spoke for a lengthy period of time following the match,” Mauro said. “The most important matches are always against your conference.”

