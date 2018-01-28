Despite ‘most complete’ ECHA game, Temple loses to Towson

Temple outshot Towson University, but it lost, 4-1, on Saturday at the Flyers Skate Zone in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Owls outshot the Tigers by five on Saturday at the Flyers Skate Zone in Northeast Philadelphia, but they only put one past Towson University sophomore goalkeeper Jacob Snyder in their 4-1 loss, their fifth in a row.

“I think it was our most complete league game of the year,” coach Mark Spease said. “Frankly, we just ran into a hot goalie.”

Freshman forward Brendan Ondick appeared to score for the Owls in the ninth minute of the first period. The Owls reacted as if the puck had gone into the net, but the referee waved it off immediately and play continued.

“If we get that puck maybe an inch or two past [the goalie] it’s a closer game,” senior defenseman Ryan Dumbach said.

Towson scored three goals in a row, starting in the eighth minute of the game when senior defenseman Brandon Potter cashed in on the power play. The Owls (9-16-2, 2-7-1 Eastern Collegiate Hockey Association) failed to clear the chaotic crease, and Potter tipped a rebound past sophomore goalkeeper Ben Auerbach.

With three minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the first period, the Owls surrendered another power-play goal. Sophomore forward Matt Curtin stashed the puck past Auerbach, who was lying prone on the ice.

“We played well, but stupid penalties killed us,” Spease said. “That’s the difference.”

He added that the penalties — a cross-check and a slash — were ”selfish.”

In the seventh minute of the second period, the Owls started to pick up momentum, driven by Dumbach. Defenseman Kenny Wong, however, fired a wrist shot over Auerbach’s arm with 10:23 left.

Dumbach broke the would-be shutout for Snyder in the 14th minute of the third period. With teammates in front blocking Snyder’s vision, Dumbach punched the puck through a mass of bodies.

Play stopped for several minutes after a scrum between senior defenseman John Kumpf and several Tigers broke out behind the play. Dumbach called the incident “a big mess.” Temple received a power play with 3:36 remaining as a result.

With two minutes remaining and a two-goal deficit, Temple took a timeout and elected to pull Auerbach.

The Owls couldn’t score with the two-man advantage, and Tigers senior forward Matt Stella flipped the puck into the empty net just after the penalty expired.

“This was one of the times where [we] thought we did almost everything right and we couldn’t get pucks to fall for us,” Dumbach said.

The Owls will play the Tigers for the final time this season on Sunday in Maryland.