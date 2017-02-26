Dorash wins as top singles player in Owls’ 2-0 weekend

During a mild February weekend, the Owls won their matches on Friday and Saturday, defeating Wagner College and Saint. Francis University.

On Friday, the Owls (6-6, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) started off by losing two of three doubles matches and the first point of the match to Wagner. The Owls responded by winning all six singles matches en route to a 6-1 victory at the Hamlin Tennis Courts on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.

Sophomore Uladzimir Dorash played his first match this season in the No. 1 singles position and won 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(5). Freshman Francisco Bohorquez also won a three-set match, coming back from a first-set defeat to win his match 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

On Saturday, the Owls kept their momentum. They won two of three doubles matches and only lost one singles match to clinch their second 6-1 victory of the weekend.

The doubles teams of sophomore Florian Mayer and senior Vineet Naran and Dorash and Bohorquez both won to give Temple the doubles point. In singles play, freshman Eric Biscoveanu sophomore Artem Kapshuk, junior Thomas Sevel, Dorash, Bohorquez and were all victorious at the Aquatic Fitness Center in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

The Owls return to the court Wednesday morning against City 6 rival Drexel University. A Temple win would be its fourth in its last five matches and give the Owls their first winning record since their season-opening win against Monmouth University.

