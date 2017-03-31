Enechionyia declares for NBA draft

The junior forward will not hire an agent, allowing him to return to Temple if he chooses.

Junior forward Obi Enechionyia blocks a shot in the first half of the Owls’ 89-86 victory against Florida State University on Nov. 24 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. EVAN EASTERLING | THE TEMPLE NEWS

Junior forward Obi Enechionyia has declared for the NBA draft but will not hire an agent, the Inquirer reported on Thursday. College players have to declare for the draft by April 23 at 11:59 p.m. and can withdraw — if they don’t hire an agent — up until 10 days after the NBA Draft Combine from May 9-14 in Chicago.

Enechionyia can receive feedback and criticism from professional personnel by declaring without hiring an agent and return to Temple for his senior season if he chooses.

He averaged 20 points per game through the Owls’ first seven contests and ended the year with 13.1 points per game. Enechionyia was noted as a potential first-round pick in November, when the Owls won back-to-back games against ranked opponents.

Evan Easterling can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu or on Twitter @Evan_Easterling. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.