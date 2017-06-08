Feyonda Fitzgerald gets second chance at WNBA with Connecticut Sun

Feyonda Fitzgerald was a second-round pick by the Indiana Fever in April’s WNBA Draft, but didn’t make the final roster after she was waived by the team.

Former guard Feyonda Fitzgerald drives past a Southern Methodist defender in the Owls’ 66-52 win on Feb. 15 at McGonigle Hall. HOJUN YU | TTN FILE PHOTO

The WNBA’s Connecticut Sun announced Thursday that the team signed former Temple point guard Feyonda Fitzgerald. She joined team workouts on Thursday, according to a team press release.

This is Fitzgerald’s second chance at a WNBA career. The Indiana Fever selected Fitzgerald in the second round of April’s WNBA Draft. The team waived her on May 10, two days before it had to finalize its roster.

When they thought it was sweet but you right back at it! God is Good! Bless up! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/a6VuaDlcp2 — Feyonda (@GetABuck_2) June 8, 2017

Fitzgerald averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 assists per game during her four-year career at Temple. As a senior in the 2016-17 season, she set a single-season program record with 232 assists. She also earned All-American honorable mention from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and became the first Owl to earn All-American honors since 2007. Fitzgerald graduated as Temple’s career assists leader with 635.

Connecticut has a 2-5 record, which ranks 10th in the 12-team league and second-to-last in the Eastern Conference. The Sun’s next game is at home on Sunday against the Atlanta Dream. The Sun plays its home games at Mohegan Sun Arena, the site of last season’s American Athletic Conference tournament.

