Field hockey relinquishes halftime lead in conference opener

Providence College scored three times in the second half on Friday to beat Temple, 4-2, in Rhode Island.

Then freshman midfielder Kathryn Edgar gains control of the ball in the Owls’ 8-1 loss to Connecticut during the Big East Conference Tournament semifinal at Howarth Field on Nov. 4, 2016. She scored her first collegiate goal in Friday's loss to Providence College. | JAMIE COTTRELL / TTN FILE PHOTO

For the first time in 2017, the Owls scored more than one goal in a game.

Temple (1-5, 0-1 Big East Conference) took a one-goal lead into halftime Friday against Providence College but lost, 4-2, in its conference opener.

Sophomore forward and midfielder Izzy Mendez’s first goal of the season gave the Friars a 3-2 lead in the 53rd minute. Freshman midfielder Maddie Babineau assisted the tally.

Less than three minutes after Mendez’s goal, Babineau scored her first goal of the year to give Providence a two-goal advantage. She had four points in the Friars’ win.

Temple senior midfielder Rachael Mueller now has points in five of Temple’s six games. She assisted both of Temple’s goals on Friday.

Junior backer Nellie Doyle had a takeaway that eventually led to senior midfielder and forward Maiyah Brown’s goal that tied the game at one in the 16th minute. Sophomore midfielder Kathryn Edgar scored her first-career goal on a penalty corner assisted by Mueller and sophomore midfielder Maddie Merton to give Temple a 2-1 lead one minute and 57 seconds later.

Sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Lilliock made four saves before coach Marybeth Freeman pulled her late in the game for an extra attacker.

Temple’s next game is a nonconference battle against the College of the Holy Cross on Sunday in Worcester, Massachusetts.