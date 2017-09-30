Field hockey’s comeback try falls short against Georgetown

Temple scored in the final two minutes to cut its deficit to one goal, but it couldn’t complete a comeback attempt in its 3-2 loss to Georgetown University on Friday in Washington, D.C.

Freshman midfielder Taylor Alba plays the ball in the Owls' season-opening loss to St. Joseph's on Aug. 25. | JAMIE COTTRELL / TTN FILE PHOTO

Temple entered Friday’s conference road game against Georgetown University looking to start its first winning streak of the season.

The Owls came off an overtime win against Sacred Heart University on Sunday when they made up a two-goal deficit.

Junior midfielder Jessika Daniels scored in the 69th minute to trim Temple’s deficit to one goal, but the Owls (3-7, 0-3 Big East Conference) couldn’t complete another comeback in their 3-2 loss to the Hoyas.

“There are things that we needed to do better [Friday] which we didn’t,” coach Marybeth Freeman said. “Moving forward, we not only need to think from a conference perspective, but we need to understand that every single game we play is going to provide us with some kind of information going forward.”

Freshman midfielder and backer Taylor Alba and freshman forward Mia Sexton contributed well in the loss. Alba had a hand in both of Temple’s goals. She scored the first goal eight minutes, 37 seconds into the game and assisted Daniels’ tally.

Alba has started all 10 games this year and has logged 637 minutes. Sexton has played in 10 games with one start. She assisted Alba’s goal to earn her third point of the season.

“They’ve both made quality contributions,” Freeman said. “They both did a really good job today and continue to make a positive impact for the team which is great. Their development is very exciting, and I’m looking forward to their continued success throughout the rest of the season.”

After Alba’s goal gave Temple a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute, Georgetown scored three consecutive goals. Junior midfielder Helena Masiello scored in the 21st minute to tie the game, and freshman forward Cami Osborne scored at the 28:06-mark to give Georgetown the lead.

Hoyas freshman forward Ali Cronin recorded her second assist of the game on freshman forward Nell Van Schaack’s goal in the 56th minute.

The Hoyas outshot the Owls 14-10. They doubled the Owls’ shots on goal total, recording 12 in the contest. Sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Lilliock played the first half, and junior Chloe Johnson played the second. The two combined for nine saves.

Temple will look for its first conference win on Friday when it travels to Norfolk, Virginia to take on Old Dominion University.