First taste of game atmosphere gives Owls ‘goosebumps’

After shooting in an empty gym for months, junior forward Obi Enechionyia welcomed the opportunity to play in front of a crowd — even if it was just a light-hearted 3-point contest.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams opened their seasons on Thursday during Cherry & White Night at the Liacouras Center.

“You spend a lot of weeks, a lot of months, just looking at one another,” redshirt-senior guard and forward Daniel Dingle said. “So being in the game-themed atmosphere, just a little taste of it, it gives me goosebumps.”

The event started with the introduction of players and coaches from both teams. Men’s coach Fran Dunphy entered the Liacouras Center to ‘Ima Boss’ by Meek Mill.

Although Dunphy did not pick the music, he said he’s a fan of the Philly-based rapper.

“I’m a Meek Mil guy,” Dunphy said. “Meek Mill’s a Philly guy. But I probably would’ve taken Justin Timberlake.”

Along with the 3-point competition, other activities throughout the night included multiple half court shots and a dance-off between the two teams. One Temple student missed a chance at $10,000 by missing a half court attempt.

Men’s freshman guard Alani Moore and women’s transfer sophomore forward Lena Niang highlighted the dance off.

Philadelphia hip-hop artist Chill Moody finished off the night with a performance.

The men’s team opens up its season on Nov. 11 against La Salle at the Liacouras Center. The women’s team starts on the same day in a road contest against St. Joseph’s.

