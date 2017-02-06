Fitzgerald among finalists for Nancy Lieberman Award

Senior guard Feyonda Fitzgerald is among the 10 finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award and is the only finalist from the American Athletic Conference.

Senior guard Feyonda Fitzgerald handles the ball in the Owls’ 72-60 win against Houston on Feb. 14, 2015. | Donald Otto TTN

Senior guard Feyonda Fitzgerald is one of 10 finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award, given to Division I’s top point guard by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The list of finalists will be narrowed down to five in March, and the winner will be announced at the Women’s Final Four.

Former winners of the award include Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins.

Fitzgerald is the only nominee from the American Athletic Conference. The award recognizes outstanding performance at the point guard position statistically and leadership-wise. Temple has never had an athlete win this award.

Fitzgerald is averaging 16.6 points per game and 7.4 assists per game. Fitzgerald holds the Temple assists record and is in third place on Temple’s all-time scoring list with 1,636 points. She has started all 22 games this season and has helped lead the Owls to a 17-5 record, which included a 12-game win streak.

