Sports

Basketball | Women's Basketball

Fitzgerald waived by WNBA’s Connecticut Sun

The former Temple guard played two games for the team.

by

Former guard Feyonda Fitzgerald became the fourth Owl to be selected in the WNBA Draft when the Indiana Fever selected her with the 20th overall pick on March 16 in New York. BRIANNA SPAUSE | PHOTO EDITOR

The Connecticut Sun waived former Temple guard Feyonda Fitzgerald, the team announced Wednesday.

Fitzgerald joined the team while Sun guard Alex Bentley played for Belarus in the FIBA EuroBasket Women’s Tournament. Fitzgerald played two games, recording four rebounds and an assist in eight minutes.

In the 2016-17 season, Fitzgerald set a single-season program record with 232 assists. She dished 635 assists during her career to set a new program record.

Connecticut provided Fitzgerald her second shot at playing in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever selected her in the second round of this year’s WNBA Draft but waived her in May before finalizing their roster.

Evan Easterling can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu or on Twitter @Evan_Easterling. Follow The Temple News on Twitter @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.

