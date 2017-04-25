Shaun Bradley is one of five underclassmen to keep an eye on this fall

Junior running back Jager Gardner receives a hand-off from redshirt-freshman quarterback Anthony Russo during practice at Chodoff Field on April 4. EVAN EASTERLING | THE TEMPLE NEWS

1. Redshirt-freshman quarterback Anthony Russo

Temple fans have been itching to see Russo since he signed with the Owls in February 2016. With the departure of Philip Walker, Temple’s all-time leading passer, Russo will have a chance to battle for the quarterback job with redshirt junior Frank Nutile, redshirt sophomore Logan Marchi and freshman Todd Centeio. Russo has a good arm, but there is some question about his fit in offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude’s offense, which features more quarterback runs than the pro-style offense Glenn Thomas ran last year. He completed 7-of-11 passes for 77 yards in Saturday’s Cherry and White game.

2. Sophomore defensive lineman Karamo Dioubate

Dioubate shocked many when he announced he was headed to Temple in January 2016. Though the Owls featured a deep defensive line last year, Rhule chose to play Dioubate instead of redshirting last season. He recorded five tackles, including one tackle for loss and a forced fumble. Dioubate will once again have to fight for snaps on a veteran defensive front that features redshirt seniors Sharif Finch and Greg Webb, senior Jacob Martin and redshirt juniors Michael Dogbe and Freddie Booth-Lloyd. However, it will be worth keeping an eye on if Dioubate carves out a role.

3. Redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Matt Hennessy

Hennessy competed for a starting spot on the offensive line as a true freshman in camp last year. He just missed out on earning a spot and played in three games before redshirting. With the departure of Brendan McGowan it looks like Hennessy will be the favorite to win the starting center position this summer. It will be interesting to see how the quarterback battle pans out because Hennessy played with redshirt-junior quarterback Frank Nutile at Don Bosco Preparatory High School.

4. Sophomore linebacker Shaun Bradley

Bradley played in 11 games last season after an injury kept him out of training camp. With redshirt-sophomore linebacker Chapelle Russell and redshirt-junior linebacker Jared Folks sitting out this spring with injuries, Bradley became the leader of the Owls’ linebacking corps. Bradley made five tackles in Saturday’s Cherry and White game and even got a carry at running back.

5. Redshirt-freshman tight end Kenny Yeboah

From what The Temple News saw in limited access to practice, the former wide receiver looks like he could be a playmaker at tight end. Romond Deloatch showed how valuable a receiving tight end can be last season when he caught 18 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns for the Owls. Yeboah and redshirt sophomore Chris Myarick currently have the most career receptions at the tight end position with one each. Yeboah snagged four passes for 34 yards during the Cherry and White game on Saturday.