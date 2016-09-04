Foran scores twice to give Owls first victory of season

The Owls overcome a two-goal halftime deficit to beat city rival La Salle, 3-2, at Howarth Field and end their three-game losing streak.

After three games, the Owls were averaging less than a goal per game. Temple found the back of the net three times in the second half Sunday at Howarth Field to earn a 3-2 comeback victory against La Salle.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak to start the season. The team suffered two losses to ranked opponents in the stretch, allowing eight goals to both No. 2 Syracuse University and No. 18. Penn State.

Late in the first half with the game still scoreless, junior midfielder Sophie Lozowski took a penalty corner for La Salle. Senior forward Abbey Lawrence cashed in on the opportunity to give the Explorers a 1-0 lead with

One minute later, junior forward Kendall Kreider shot the ball past freshman goalkeeper Maddie Lilliock to put La Salle up 2-0 at the 29:26 mark in the first half

The Owls took 11 shots in the first half, forcing La Salle senior goalkeeper Rachel Hartman to make nine saves. The offense would eventually break through in the second half.

Senior forward Katie Foran started the scoring in the first four minutes with a goal assisted by sophomore midfielder Jessika Daniels. After junior midfielder Rachael Muller tied the game just more than ten minutes later, Foran scored her second goal to give the Owls the lead with less than nine minutes to play. Junior forward Hattie Kuhns assisted the game-winning goal.

The Explorers took 12 shots in the second half and had seven penalty corners, but Lilliock made seven saves to hold La Salle at two goals. Senior backer Ali Meszaros and freshman backer Becky Gerhart each made a defensive save to keep the game tied at two before the game-winning score.

The Owls continue their dominance against La Salle, improving to 32-4-1 in the all-time series. The team has four more games in this six-game homestand, starting on Friday against the University of Delaware.

