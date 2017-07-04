Former Big East Conference rival joins coaching staff

Devon Schneider, a former University of Florida attacker and Lititz, Pennsylvania native, joined the women’s lacrosse team as an assistant coach, Temple announced Wednesday.

Schneider’s Florida teams posted a 69-14 record in four seasons from 2013-16. The Gators won four regular-season championships during her career, two of which were played against the Owls in the Big East Conference.

“I have actually always wanted to be a coach,” Schneider said. “Some players think about being a coach after college but that is the first thing that I wanted to be. I know that it’s my passion. I want to be able to teach girls the game and then them pick up on it.”

Temple started its search for a new assistant coach after Claire Hubbard informed the athletic department of her resignation in order to pursue personal goals in June, she told The Temple News.

Schneider had been on coach Bonnie Rosen’s radar for years — Rosen tried to recruit Schneider when she played at Manheim Township High School in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

But Schneider chose Florida, which has become a consistently nationally ranked program since its inception in 2010. Schneider scored 85 goals to go along with 17 assists to help the Gators post a 69-14 record.

After earning her bachelor’s in sport management from Florida, Schneider joined the staff at Kennesaw State University last August as an assistant coach for the team’s fifth season. She helped Kennesaw State to a program-best eight wins.

At Kennesaw State, Schneider focused on the offensive side of the game. Rosen would like Schneider to stick to what she knows, but thinks she can eventually contribute to every facet of lacrosse.

Rosen said Schneider’s ability to teach and demonstrate, because she recently played at the Division I level, will help the program as players continue to develop their skills.

“When we were looking at someone for this position, I wanted someone who really wanted to coach and had a passion for coaching,” Rosen said. “Coaching isn’t just an extension of prolonging playing for her, she actually is that player that transitions to be a better coach than she was a player.”

Those who know Schneider always saw coaching in her future.

Megan Pinkerton, a 2016 early childhood education alumna and four-year attacker for the Owls, played with Schneider on the X-Treme Lacrosse Club and at Manheim Township High School, where Schneider was a two-time High School All-American.

“She has always been all about lacrosse,” Pinkerton said. “I coached club with her and she was awesome at planning practices, game coaching and keeping the girls energized.”

“I cannot wait for Devon to start at Temple,” she added. “She is the most enthusiastic, passionate, fun person I know and that will definitely translate into her coaching career at Temple. It will be a great match for both the women’s lacrosse team and Devon.”

After passing on Temple as a high school recruit, Schneider is ready to return to her home state and head to North Broad.

“I’m really excited,” Schneider said. “I have been away from home for a very long time. Being back in Pennsylvania, I’m super ecstatic. I’m close to family and friends. Temple is an amazing school and this is a great opportunity for me.”