Sports

Football

Former football assistant arrested in prostitution sting

Brandon Washington, a former strength staff member for Temple’s football team who had moved to Baylor University, was arrested in Texas on Saturday.

by

Former Temple football assistant Brandon Washington was arrested early Saturday morning at a hotel near Waco, Texas on a solicitation of prostitution charge, according to a Waco Tribune report.

Washington, 33, was on Temple’s strength training staff in 2016 before moving to Baylor University’s coaching staff with former coach Matt Rhule. Baylor fired Washington upon learning of his arrest later in the day on Saturday, according to an athletic department release.

“When we arrived at Baylor, we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program,” Rhule said in a statement. “Brandon’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values.”

Washington was released from the McLennan County Jail on Saturday after posting a $1,000 bond.

Evan Easterling can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu or on Twitter @Evan_Easterling. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

619,221 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

To create code blocks or other preformatted text, indent by four spaces:

    This will be displayed in a monospaced font. The first four 
    spaces will be stripped off, but all other whitespace
    will be preserved.
    
    Markdown is turned off in code blocks:
     [This is not a link](http://example.com)

To create not a block, but an inline code span, use backticks: 

Here is some inline `code`.

For more help see http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>