Former football assistant arrested in prostitution sting

Former Temple football assistant Brandon Washington was arrested early Saturday morning at a hotel near Waco, Texas on a solicitation of prostitution charge, according to a Waco Tribune report.

Washington, 33, was on Temple’s strength training staff in 2016 before moving to Baylor University’s coaching staff with former coach Matt Rhule. Baylor fired Washington upon learning of his arrest later in the day on Saturday, according to an athletic department release.

“When we arrived at Baylor, we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program,” Rhule said in a statement. “Brandon’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values.”

Washington was released from the McLennan County Jail on Saturday after posting a $1,000 bond.

