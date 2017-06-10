Former football player dead at age 29

Former running back and cornerback Kee-ayre Griffin has died, OwlScoop confirmed Friday.

Griffin was one of three people shot early Friday morning in East Orange, New Jersey, RLS Media reported. He was transported to East Orange General Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:27 a.m.

Temple has now lost 3 defensive players from that era. Former DE Adrian Robinson died in 2015, and former CB Anthony Ferla died in April. — OwlScoop.com (@OwlScoop_com) June 9, 2017

Heart broken hearing I've lost another TU brother. 😔 Rest In Peace Kee. pic.twitter.com/g8nfuHYdCx — Tahir Whitehead (@Big_Tah47) June 9, 2017

Griffin played for Temple from 2008-11. He led the team in rushing as a freshman in 2008 with 394 yards and five touchdowns on 96 carries. Griffin switched to the defensive side of the ball during the 2009 season. He led the team with three interceptions and recorded 49 tackles as a senior in 2011. Griffin had a brief NFL offseason stint in 2012 with the Philadelphia Eagles after his college career.

