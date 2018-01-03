Former Temple football pass catchers get NFL shot

Former tight end Colin Thompson and former wide receiver Brandon Shippen have signed reserve/future contracts with NFL teams this week.

Former Rams wide receiver Brandon Shippen signed a reserve future deal with the Chiefs, according to agent @seanstellato — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 2, 2018

Thompson, who played for Temple from 2014-16 after transferring from the University of Florida, signed with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday. Shippen, who played for Temple from 2012-15, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, as reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Reserve/future deals are eligible to be offered to players not on an active NFL roster at the end of the regular season. Teams use them for players they want to add to their 90-man offseason rosters and develop.

Shippen signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2016 and spent the 2017 preseason with the Los Angeles Rams, but he never played in a regular-season NFL game. Thompson signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent before being waived in August 2017. He signed with the Bears’ practice squad in November.