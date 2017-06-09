Sports

Football

Former Temple student and Philadelphia native hoping for Eagles tryout

Rashaun Sligh stood outside the team’s South Philadelphia practice facility Friday morning with a cardboard sign asking for an opportunity to join the team.

by

Rashaun Sligh just wants one shot at completing his professional football dream.

He stood across the street from the NovaCare Complex, the Philadelphia Eagles’ South Philadelphia practice facility, with a cardboard sign asking for “an opportunity to be an Eagle.”

Sligh, 24, is a Philadelphia native and a graduate of the city’s Northeast High School who studied at Temple, he told Fox 29. Sligh doesn’t have game highlights he can show coaches. He said he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash last week on Friday’s 94WIP Morning Show. He is currently homeless going from couch to couch, he told Fox 29.

While on the show, Sligh said he hasn’t played at a competitive level for at least two years. He wants to get back on the field after his career was cut short and use football as a platform to help others.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated Sligh played football for Temple. He isn’t listed on any of the team’s rosters.

Evan Easterling can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu or on Twitter @Evan_Easterling. Follow The Temple News at @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

718,236 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

To create code blocks or other preformatted text, indent by four spaces:

    This will be displayed in a monospaced font. The first four 
    spaces will be stripped off, but all other whitespace
    will be preserved.
    
    Markdown is turned off in code blocks:
     [This is not a link](http://example.com)

To create not a block, but an inline code span, use backticks: 

Here is some inline `code`.

For more help see http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>