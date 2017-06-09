Former Temple student and Philadelphia native hoping for Eagles tryout

Rashaun Sligh stood outside the team’s South Philadelphia practice facility Friday morning with a cardboard sign asking for an opportunity to join the team.

Rashaun Sligh just wants one shot at completing his professional football dream.

He stood across the street from the NovaCare Complex, the Philadelphia Eagles’ South Philadelphia practice facility, with a cardboard sign asking for “an opportunity to be an Eagle.”

Here is RaShaun Sligh across the street from the NovaCare complex. Tune in now as he tells us his story: https://t.co/QlNKg1lg58 pic.twitter.com/15D3U3TLAi — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) June 9, 2017

Sligh, 24, is a Philadelphia native and a graduate of the city’s Northeast High School who studied at Temple, he told Fox 29. Sligh doesn’t have game highlights he can show coaches. He said he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash last week on Friday’s 94WIP Morning Show. He is currently homeless going from couch to couch, he told Fox 29.

While on the show, Sligh said he hasn’t played at a competitive level for at least two years. He wants to get back on the field after his career was cut short and use football as a platform to help others.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated Sligh played football for Temple. He isn’t listed on any of the team’s rosters.

