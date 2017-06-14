Former Temple student to have tryout with Arena Football League’s Philadelphia Soul

RaShaun Sligh will tryout with the team Thursday morning at the Wells Fargo Center.

Persistence might pay off for RaShaun Sligh.

Sligh, a former Temple student, will tryout for the Arena Football League’s Philadelphia Soul on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center from 9-11 a.m. He once attended a Temple Pro Day but never suited up for the Owls, according to CSN Philly.

Sligh, 24, has been standing across the street from the NovaCare Complex, the Philadelphia Eagles’ South Philadelphia training facility, since last week holding a sign that reads “RaShaun Sligh just wants an opportunity to be an Eagle!”

RaShaun Sligh who has been camped outside Eagles headquarters signed a 1 day try out contract with the Philadelphia Soul of the AFL tomorrow pic.twitter.com/FqEnjmj6WT — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) June 14, 2017

Sligh, a Philadelphia native and Northeast High School graduate, didn’t receive an invitation to tryout for the Eagles. But he certainly got some attention from the organization.

Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman talked with Sligh on Monday morning. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins met Sligh in the evening, according to CSN Philly.

Sligh even got a visit on Tuesday from former Eagles wide receiver Vince Papale, who understands his situation. Papale tried out for the Eagles in 1976 and made the team. He played for the Eagles from 1976-78. Papale’s story became the inspiration for the 2006 film Invincible, in which he is played by Mark Wahlberg.

Papale delivered a cheesesteak and fries to Sligh.

The Soul lost wide receiver Chris Duvalt last Saturday to an injury. Duvalt had 31 receptions, 477 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2016.

“Being a local guy, we have been aware of RaShaun and with one of our starting wide receivers, Chris Duvalt, getting injured last Saturday, we need somebody to step up and take over Chris’ role,” Soul coach Clint Dolezel said in a statement released by the team. “We have some guys on the roster currently that will have a shot to do that, and hopefully RaShaun impresses at practice on Thursday and can also get in that mix.”

