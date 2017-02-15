Four players to participate in NFL Combine

Nate Hairston, Jahad Thomas, Dion Dawkins and potential first-round pick Haason Reddick will participate in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Redshirt-senior defensive lineman Haason Reddick sacks Southern Methodist redshirt-freshman quarterback Ben Hicks, forcing a fumble in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 1. PATRICK CLARK | FILE PHOTO

Temple will send four players to the NFL Combine, which takes place from Feb. 28 to March 6 in Indianapolis. Temple’s four players is a school record and the most of any school in the American Athletic Conference. The conference is sending a record 18 players to the showcase.

Running back Jahad Thomas, defensive back Nate Hairston, offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and defensive lineman Haason Reddick will compete. Reddick was one of three players to earn unanimous selection to The American’s first-team all-conference team. He tied a school single-season record with 22.5 tackles for loss and finished his career second in school history in tackles for loss. The former walk-on is projected to be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 30th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft in NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s Feb. 8 mock draft. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Reddick to go 22nd to the Miami Dolphins in his Jan. 29 mock draft.

Thomas was a two-time all-conference player and finished his career in third place in Temple history for total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns and all-purpose yards. Hairston started all 13 games at cornerback after converting from wide receiver. Dawkins, who had 40 career starts, was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection in 2016.

The 2017 NFL Draft will be held from April 27-29 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

