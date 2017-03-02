Four players each score twice in win against La Salle

The Owls went on a six-goal run from late in the first half into the second half of their 13-10 win against La Salle on Thursday at McCarthy Stadium.

Despite another slow start, Temple held La Salle scoreless for 20 minutes of play at the end of the first half and into the second half to beat the Explorers 13-10 win on Thursday at McCarthy Stadium.

La Salle went up 4-1 in the first eight minutes of the game before Temple (5-1) went on a 4-0 run to take the lead with 16 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half. Coach Bonnie Rosen called timeout with 22:43 left in the half after her team fell behind by three goals and didn’t score for nearly five minutes.

Senior attacker Carly Demato started the run with an unassisted goal and assisted senior midfielder Morgan Glassford’s goal to end it. Senior attacker Anna Frederick scored the second goal, and Glassford assisted sophomore midfielder Amber Lambeth’s goal. The trio each scored two goals.

The Owls only held the lead for 1:47 before redshirt-junior attacker Nicole Black tied the game and senior attacker and midfielder Courtney Woolford gave La Salle a one-goal lead just more than three minutes later.

“Unfortunately we’ve been in that position a little but this year,” said graduate attacker Brenda McDermott, who scored two goals. “We’ve gone down a couple goals in a bunch of our games. But coach brought it in and she reminded us that it was still our game.”

The Explorers battled back from the one-goal deficit and took their last lead with 11:17 to play.

Lambeth’s second goal tied the game with 9:07 left in the half and started a 6-0 Temple run. McDermott scored the fourth goal with one second left in the first half to put the Owls up 9-6.

“The momentum going into halftime is huge,” McDermott said. “It’s an awesome feeling going in off a huge goal.”

The Owls got the first draw of the second half and senior attacker Brooke Williams scored with 29:03 to play. Temple’s run continued and the Owls took their largest lead, 11-6, with 20:40 left.

Explorers’ senior midfielder Allee Ilgenfritz, who led all players with four goals, scored La Salle’s first goal of the second half with 19:26 left to play and made the score 11-7.

Demato responded and scored her second goal of the day with 17:14 left to put the Owls up by five.

La Salle then scored twice and held Temple scoreless for 13:42 before Glassford scored with 3:32 left. Ilgenfritz scored her fourth goal in the final minute. Freshman goalkeeper Maryn Lowell recorded six saves in the win.

Glassford, the reigning Big East Midfielder of the Week, led the Owls with seven draw controls and five ground balls. Temple had 13 draw controls in the game, only two more than La Salle which finished with 11.

“Draw controls are a huge part of the game and it’s an area that we will continue to focus on,” Rosen said. “When you have someone like Morgan on the draw, she has a unique ability to get into the draw and either come up with it or disrupt it in some way that allows us to make a play.”

Senior midfielder Anna Gordon led the Explorers with four draw controls and six ground balls. La Salle got 29 ground balls on the day, including 17 in the second half. The Owls’ defense caused 19 turnovers on the day.

“It’s always a battle,” Rosen said. It’s a cross-town rival, it’s physical, it’s competitive, so the ability to find wins while we are still trying to figure out how to play is big.”

Temple will start a two-game homestand on Saturday against the University of Maryland at Baltimore County at 1 p.m.

