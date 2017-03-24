Four players win two matches in team’s wins against La Salle and St. Francis College

Temple won its matches against La Salle and St. Francis College on Friday in East Falls to improve to 4-1 in its last five matches.

In a Friday doubleheader, the Owls captured back to back wins, defeating La Salle and St. Francis College at the Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls.

In fact, the Owls didn’t lose a matchup all day, defeating La Salle 7-0 in the morning before their 4-0 win against St. Francis in the afternoon.

The Owls (12-8, 1-3 American Athletic Conference) came out swinging, winning all three doubles matches against La Salle. Sophomore Artem Kapshuk and junior Thomas Sevel, senior Filip Stipcic and freshman Francisco Bohorquez and senior Vineet Naran and freshman Steven Hollander.

The Owls continued their dominance by not losing a single set in singles play. Kapshuk, Sevel, sophomore Uladzimir Dorash, freshman Eric Biscoveanu, Stipcic and Naran all coasted to wins en route to the 7-0 match score.

In the match against St. Francis, Kapshuk, Dorash, Stipcic and Naran all won their second singles matches of the day, leading the way for the 4-0 shutout.

Sevel and Bohorquez were both winning in the second and fourth positions when their matches were called because the Owls had already clinched their second win of the day.

Temple will not return to the court until next Sunday when it takes on St. John’s University in New York City.

Dan Wilson can be reached at danielwilson20@temple.edu or on Twitter @dan_wilson4. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.