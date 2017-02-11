Franke’s squad goes 5-0, beats program record

Temple went 5-0 at Saturday’s Fairleigh Dickinson University Invitational in Teaneck, New Jersey to improve to 30-8 on the season and beat its single-season wins record.

Temple, the No. 7 team in the CollegeFencing360.com Women’s Coaches Poll, posted a 5-0 record at the Fairleigh Dickinson University Invitational on Saturday.

Temple (30-8) broke the program record set in 2013-14 for most wins in a season at the invitational. The Owls are 16-1 in their last two meets.

“The girls did an excellent job,” coach Nikki Franke said.

She added the sabre and foil squads performed well in their trip to Teaneck, New Jersey. Both groups went 5-0.

Sophomore foil Auset Muhammad and freshman foil Kennedy Lovelace each posted meet-best 12-3 records at the event.

Sophomore Jessica Rockford led the sabre squad with a 10-1 record, while senior sabre Victoria Suber and sophomore sabre Blessing Olaode each went 9-1.

The sabre squad went a perfect 9-0 against Fairleigh Dickinson and the New Jersey Institute of Technology. The squad also went, 8-1 twice and 7-2 against Brandeis University to help the Owls win 16-11. Freshmen Malia Hee and Kerry Plunkett went a combined 13-1 for sabre, which went 41-4.

Sophomore Quinn Duwelius and junior Safa Ibrahim each won six bouts for the epee squad.

Next weekend, the Owls will travel to Kansas City, Missouri for the Junior Olympics. But only some Owls will compete in the event over the weekend.

Sophomore epee Fiona Fong, freshman epee Camille Simmons, sophomore epee Ally Micek and Lovelace will fence for Temple in the Junior Olympics from Feb 17 to Feb. 20.

