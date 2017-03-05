Franke’s squad wins 21st consecutive NIWFA title

Temple won the team competition, beating 16 other schools at the National Intercollegiate Women’s Fencing Association championship on Saturday in West Point, New York.

Temple won its 21st National Intercollegiate Women’s Fencing Association championship in a row on Saturday. The Owls also won trophies in foil and epee.

Freshman foil Kennedy Lovelace won an individual title in her weapon and led the foil squad to a weapon title. Sophomore foil Auset Muhammad earned a bronze medal.

Sophomore Ally Micek finished second in the epee competition after her loss to Fairleigh Dickinson University freshman epee Natalia Toby. Sophomore epee Fiona Fong finished in the top five for the second year in a row, placing fourth on Saturday. Senior sabre Victoria Suber had a career-high third-place finish and freshman sabre Malia Hee finished eighth in a field of 16.

Temple took first place in the team competition, winning two of the three weapons. The Owls finished second in sabre behind Johns Hopkins University.

Temple will send the tournament maximum of 12 fencers to the NCAA Mid-Atlantic and South Regional on Saturday at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania. Fencers will compete for berths to the NCAA championships on March 25 and 26 in Indianapolis.

