Sports

Track & Field

Freshman ends debut collegiate campaign at national competition

Distance runner Millie Howard competed at the 2017 NCAA Track & Field East Preliminary Championships on Thursday in Kentucky.

by

Freshman Grace Moore (left), sophomore Katie Leisher and freshman Millie Howard practice at Belmont Plateau on Oct. 26. PATRICK CLARK | FILE PHOTO

Freshman distance runner Millie Howard and 44 other runners from the east region competed in the 800-meter run at the 2017 NCAA Track & Field East Preliminary Championships on Thursday at the University of Kentucky.

Howard placed 43rd with a time of two minutes, 12.31 seconds. The top 24 finishers advanced to the final.

Howard won a bronze medal in the 800 at the American Athletic Conference’s outdoor meet earlier this month. She earned three top-10 finishes during the cross country season in Fall 2016 and set a new school record in the 1,000 during the 2017 indoor season.

Evan Easterling can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu or on Twitter @Evan_Easterling. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.

