Freshman’s first career goal is overtime game-winner

Julia Dolan broke a tie game in the 93rd minute to give the Owls a 3-2 win against Fairleigh Dickinson University on Friday in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Jordan Nash, pictured making a save in the Owls’ 2-1 loss to Tulsa on Oct. 2, 2016, made four second-half saves in Temple's season-opening win against Fairleigh Dickinson University. BRIANNA SPAUSE | TTN FILE PHOTO

In a back-and-forth season opener in Teaneck, New Jersey, the Owls defeated Fairleigh Dickinson University 3-2 in overtime on Friday night.

Temple owned a 2-0 lead with less than 20 minutes to go in regulation after the match started two hours behind schedule due to a rain delay.

The Knights refused to go away, scoring in the 72nd minute and again with just 20 seconds remaining in regulation to force the extra period. Freshman midfielder Viktorija Miseljic scored both goals for Fairleigh Dickinson, the first off a header from a corner kick.

Freshman midfielder Julia Dolan scored the game-winning goal in her college debut in the 93rd minute. Her sister, junior defender Kelcie Dolan, started and played 42 minutes.

Senior midfielder Elana Falcone wasted no time scoring the first goal of the young season, giving the Owls a 1-0 lead just seconds into the 10th minute. She scored a goal the last time the Owls played the Knights, a 3-0 win for Temple to open the 2015 season.

The Owls outshot the Knights 7-4 in the first half and continued their offensive pressure into the second frame. Junior forward Kerri McGinley scored off a goalie deflection in the 66th minute, giving the Owls what appeared to be a comfortable two-goal advantage.

Junior goalkeeper Jordan Nash made six saves, four of which as the Knights made their second-half comeback.

The Owls’ extensive depth was also on display Friday night, as 19 different players saw time on the field. Graduate forward Morgan Glassford, who set the lacrosse program’s career record for draw controls from 2014-17, made her debut as a soccer player. Freshman midfielder Bella Sorrentino recorded a team-high four shots in 48 minutes off the bench. Six freshmen played, two of whom started.

Temple will face La Salle for the 23rd time in program history on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Temple Sports Complex.