Freshmen start strong in first meet at Lehigh University

Temple’s freshmen combined for a total of seven top ten finishes in their respective events at Lehigh University on Friday.

Temple’s freshmen got off to a hot start at their first career indoor track meet on Friday at Lehigh University. The freshmen combined for a total of seven Top 10 finishes in their respective events, five of those seven were top five finishes.

Temple had 15 athletes finish in the Top 10 in their respective events, including two first place finishes.

“Our freshmen really gave an outstanding effort today,” coach Elvis Forde said. “For this to be their first collegiate track & field meet, they showed me that there will be room for improvement. I was very happy with Mariah Slade especially as she did some great things in the 200-meter race. Each of them fought very hard.”

Freshman sprinter Mariah Slade, who took first place in the 200 with a time of 26.27 seconds, was one of two first place finishers for the Owls. She also took 10th in the 60.

The other first place finisher was senior hurdler and jumper Sydnee Jacques who came in first in the triple jump with her jump of 38 feet, 4.75 inches. She also notched a Top 10 place in the long jump where she came in fifth.

The long jump and triple jump were two of the Owls best events on the day. Three Temple jumpers, including Jacques, land Top 10 finishes in the long jump. Senior sprinter and jumper Bionca St. Fleur came in eighth place, and sophomore jumper Crystal Jones finished right behind in ninth.

Joining Jacques in the top-five for the triple jump was senior hurdler and jumper Simone Chapman who placed fourth overall with a jump of 36 feet, two inches.

Both relays teams who competed for Temple in the 4×400 M relay also placed in the Top 10.

Senior sprinter Kenya Gaston, St. Fleur, Jones and freshman sprinter Jazmyne Williams finished in 4:14.40 to get sixth place.

The freshman heavy team consisting of Slade, freshmen sprinters Madison Beecher, Ebonee Jackson, and the lone senior Simone Brownlee finished in 4:17.03 to earn eighth.

“I think there are going to be some happy and fun times to watch our athletes compete this year,” Forde said.

The Owls will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Seahawk Shootout in Ocean Breeze, New York.