Friend signs with Steelers, Temple adds three to staff

Former Temple center and New York Jets practice squad member Kyle Friend is among the six players who have joined the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason roster, the team announced Tuesday. Friend played in 45 games in his four-year Temple career, which included a stretch of 43 straight games.

On Tuesday, Temple announced the addition of two people to its football staff. Tim Conner, who spent the last two seasons at Huntingdon College in Alabama, will be an offensive analyst and operations assistant. The former college quarterback has experience coaching wide receivers and running backs at Huntingdon, Marietta College in Ohio and Kentucky’s Centre College. Bobby James joins the Owls as a special teams analyst. He has more than 20 years of coaching experience including stints at Bloomsburg University from 1995-96 and Wilkes University in 1999 and 2000.

The team has also hired Dave Gerson, a Fox School of Business alumnus and School of Tourism and Hospitality Management master’s student, as the first Specialist With Advanced Graphics coordinator in college football, coach Geoff Collins announced Monday. Gerson, who has worked with the team for the last six seasons, will design graphics for social media to help with recruiting and promoting the program.

