George Washington shoots its way past Temple

The Owls allowed George Washington University to shoot 56.3 percent on 3-pointers in their 71-67 loss in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

Junior guard Shizz Alston Jr. makes a bounce pass during Temple's 70-60 exhibition win against Jefferson University on Nov. 9. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Senior forward Obi Enechionyia had a good a look to tie the game from the wing, but he air-balled the shot. Then sophomore guard Quinton Rose had a chance on a step-back jumper from beyond the arc, but the ball bounced off the rim.

Temple (4-2) made things interesting against George Washington University in the second half but the Owls fell to the Colonials, 71-67, in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

Rose, who finished with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, had his fourth game this season where he scored 20 points or more. He also had three rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.

Midway through the second half, Temple went on a 10-0 run started by a layup from junior guard Shizz Alston Jr. Sophomore guard Alani Moore II and Rose ended the run with back-to-back 3-pointers to cut George Washington’s deficit to one point, 57-56, with eight minutes, two seconds left in the contest.

Alston Jr. bounced back with a solid performance after shooting 2-for-11 from the field in Temple’s 76-60 victory against the University of South Carolina on Thursday in New York. He finished second on Temple in scoring with 18 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. Alston also shot 80 percent on 3-pointers attempts.

Rose and Alston combined to score Temple’s first eight points in the second half.

The Colonials opened up the second half by turning the ball over five times in the first eight minutes. Rose stole the ball from senior guard Yuta Watanabe at the top of key and dunked it in transition to cut George Washington’s lead to six points, 45-39, with 12:55 left. Temple scored 20 points off 17 George Washington turnovers.

Rose drilled a 3-pointer with 4:10 left in the game to bring Temple within one, 65-64.

But sophomore guard Jair Bolden answered with a 3-pointer of his own one minute later to extend George Washington’s lead to five points.

The Owls entered the game ranked as the best defensive team in the American Athletic Conference against 3-pointers, but they struggled to guard George Washington on the perimeter.

The Colonials finished the game shooting 56.3 percent from beyond the arc and 60 percent from the field. George Washington opened the game up by making six of its first seven 3-pointers to take an 18-13 lead with 11:09 remaining in the first half.

Freshman guards De’Vondre Perry and Nate Pierre-Louis each played against George Washington. Perry scored four points, including two points that came off a steal he made in the first half. Pierre-Louis only played three minutes after making his debut against South Carolina last week.

The Owls will play their first home game of the season against the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday.