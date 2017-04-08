Glassford makes history in win against Villanova

Senior midfielder Morgan Glassford became the program’s all-time draws control leader in the Owls’ 13-11 win against Villanova on Saturday at Howarth Field

Senior midfielder Morgan Glassford scoops up a loose ball in the Owls' 13-10 win against Villanova on Saturday at Howarth Field. Glassford became the program's all-time leader in draw controls during the first half. EVAN EASTERLING | THE TEMPLE NEWS

With eight minutes, 48 seconds left in the first half, senior midfielder Morgan Glassford made history.

She became the program’s all-time leader when she recorded her second draw control of the game.

Glassford finished the day with seven draw controls and two goals to help lead the Owls to a 13-11 win against Villanova on Saturday at Howarth Field. Temple remains undefeated at home and is on a four-game winning streak.

“Morgan breaking that record is pretty remarkable,” coach Bonnie Rosen said. “To be in such a storied program and to have someone breaking a record at this point is quite an accomplishment.”

Two minutes after Glassford made history, Villanova scored its fifth goal in a span of just more than 13 minutes to go on a 5-0 run. Temple (10-2, 4-1 Big East Conference) got off to an early 2-0 lead in the first half, but the Wildcats held the Owls scoreless for the next 19 minutes.

As the fans chanted “Here we go, Temple, here we go,” the Owls ended their scoreless drought. Senior attacker Carly Demato scored with 3:19 left in the first half to make the score 5-3. Demato and graduate attacker Brenda McDermott each finished with hat tricks. McDermott also finished with two assists.

Temple started the second half the same way it started the first, with a 2-0 run. Back-to-back goals from Demato and freshman attacker Olivia Thompson tied the score at six with 25:41 remaining.

Neither team would have a comfortable lead for rest of the game. Wildcats junior attacker Kaitlyn Rau scored to put Villanova up 7-6 with 24:06 left. Glassford scored her second goal 1:35 later to once again tie the game.

That pattern continued for the next 15 minutes until McDermott attacked the net to score her first goal of the game and give Temple an 11-10 lead with 7:08 remaining. The Owls would not lose their lead.

The turning point came with 7:41 left, after Villanova freshman midfielder Carlin Isaacson scored her second goal of the game to knot the score at 10. On the ensuing draw, freshman midfielder Maddie Gebert — who replaced freshman midfielder Kimmy Weinstock on the draw — noticed Wildcats junior midfielder Devin Hassinger’s stick was too long.

That resulted in a yellow card against the Wildcats and gave Temple the ball. McDermott scored her second goal of the day 33 seconds later. Villanova then received another yellow card, giving Temple a two-woman advantage. Junior attacker Nicole Barretta scored with 5:47 left to put Temple up 12-10.

“Maddie told Morgan to tell the refs about the girl’s stick,” McDermott said. “Just realizing that as a freshman is amazing and it was huge for us.”

“We never experienced being up two players before,” McDermott added. “We just knew we had to keep our composure and work the ball. Because we knew two people would be open on offense, as long as we were being unselfish and worked the ball we would be fine.”

The second yellow card granted the Owls automatic possession of the draw, but Temple turned the ball over before regaining possession. Temple finished with 17 turnovers, including eight in the second half. Villanova finished with 13.

“I’m not happy with the turnovers,” Rosen said. “The good news of this team is that we have been in battle situations because of the other team. It’s sometimes a little self imposed, so we are used to being in that unsettled situation where we are down and just kind of dig down deep and play each moment and good things seem to happen.”

The Wildcats outshot Temple 32-28, but freshman goalkeeper Maryn Lowell came away with 10 saves compared to Michaels’ seven.

Temple looks to extend its winning streak to five games when it hosts Butler University on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

