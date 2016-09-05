Gomez Sanchez continues scoring surge against Northeastern

Senior midfielder Jorge Gomez Sanchez continued his goal scoring streak in Temple’s 3-0 win against the Huskies on Sunday at the Temple Sports Complex.

Temple continued its undefeated start of the season on Sunday with a 3-0 win against Northeastern University at the Temple Sports Complex. While the Owls took down the Huskies with a tremendous team effort, one player who is used to the spotlight stood out above the rest.

Jorge Gomez Sanchez, a senior midfielder, scored his fourth goal of the season and tacked on an assist in the dominant victory. He has scored in all four of Temple’s games this season and been a leader for the offense. For Gomez Sanchez, it’s hard work paying off at an important time.

“Well I have been working all summer because I know it has to be my year if I want to get a pro contract,” Gomez Sanchez said. “I know I have been doing good, but I think it’s the team that is doing great to start the season.”

Coach David MacWilliams was not surprised to see his star player finding such success early in the season. Last year Gomez Sanchez found the back of the net 13 times.

“He’s big time,” MacWilliams said. “The guy is a competitor, he’s a goal scorer, he’s a finisher. He’s a great player, he really is.”

Gomez Sanchez’s goal opened the scoring for the Owls at 23:11 mark in the first half. Temple was awarded a free kick right at the edge of the penalty box where Gomez Sanchez brilliantly made a “little chip” over the wall of Northeastern defenders and into the back of the net.

While Gomez Sanchez’ success is nothing new for Temple, the Owls did see a first time scorer in George McGee.

The freshman from Wolverhampton, England netted his first goal of the season with less than four minutes left in the first half and extended the Temple lead to two goals. McGee, who is expected to be a major offensive contributor, was happy to finally get the first of his collegiate career and get the monkey off his back.

“It’s always a big thing for me to get a goal early in the season,” McGee said. “So I wanted to get it as soon as possible.”

McGee felt especially proud about his first goal because it shows how far he has come in training. Due to lengthy troubles in acquiring a visa to come to the United States, McGee missed the entire preseason. While he wants to be at the same fitness level as his teammates, he believes his contributions in this game show he is not far behind.

“I don’t feel that it’s holding me back,” McGee said. “But I want to be at one hundred percent and I feel at about ninety so I want to make sure I catch up.”

The Owls also competed with a little extra emotion today as sophomore midfielder Hermann Doerner was stuck in the hospital with an infection. His absence forced MacWilliams to switch up the formation and start senior midfielder Dan White. While Doerner is doing well and an expected to be released today, the team used him for some extra motivation.

“We wanted to get this for him today,” MacWilliams said. “The all boys battled hard and dedicated the game to Hermann.”