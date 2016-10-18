Home crowds make Temple’s club sports athletes ‘feel special’

Men’s ultimate frisbee is one of the club sports that has been granted access to practice at the new Temple Sports Complex. Different club teams practice at the facility each night of the week. BRIANNA SPAUSE | PHOTO EDITOR

This fall, Temple unveiled the Temple Sports Complex, which became the new home to five Division I sports — but they aren’t the only one who use the new fields.

Also claiming a much needed new home are eight different club teams: men and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s ultimate frisbee, field hockey and track & field.

“It’s a blessing and we couldn’t be more grateful to have an opportunity to play on a field like this,” said Nick Trzesniowski, a senior on the men’s soccer club team. “It’s a beautiful gift for my last season after playing the last three seasons on Geasey.”

“Not only am I excited, the team as a whole just got that more pumped for the season to come,” he added.

The new facility, at Broad and Master streets, features a turf soccer field and a turf field hockey and lacrosse field. An outdoor track, which is open to the public, forms a ring around the soccer field.

Practicing has been easier for the club teams with the addition of the new fields.

The men’s and women’s soccer clubs practice on the soccer fields, while the ultimate frisbee, field hockey and the lacrosse clubs practice on the other turf field. In previous years, teams had to share space at Geasey Field or the Oval on 15th Street and Montgomery Avenue, now the site of the Student and Health and Wellness Center, which is currently under construction.

“I love that we finally can practice on a whole field by ourselves,” said Emily Larson, a senior on the women’s lacrosse club team. “Not only is it more fun, we also have valuable field space to get better. The more field space we can get, the better, especially with a sport like lacrosse.”

Teams practice on weeknights in a time slot from 6-11 p.m. The complex’s bright lights also offer the team’s the ability to play night games.

“The floodlights are awesome,” said sophomore women’s club soccer player Caelan Anderson. “I love them. I feel like I’m on a real soccer pitch and it just makes the games that much better.”

The Temple Sports Complex has much more room than the Oval and Geasey Field, and the teams don’t have to share the fields with other teams during practices.

“Playing ultimate frisbee is always better on a big field,” said Adam Novak, a junior on the men’s team. “Especially this field, looking at the size and the space, it really makes it an enjoyable experience.”

The new facility also gives club teams an opportunity to play games on campus for the first time. In previous years, teams played all their games on the road.

The women’s lacrosse club played its first home game on Oct. 8

“We have actual home games now,” said senior club lacrosse player Samantha Hogan. “We just had our first home game and parents, friends and some students came to watch. It definitely makes everyone on the team feel special to have a crowd”.

Michael Zingrone can be reached at michael.zingrone@temple.edu.