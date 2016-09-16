Houle’s overtime goal spoils Owls’ Big East opener

Providence defeated Temple 3-2 on Friday night at Howarth Field after Adrienne Houle’s overtime score.

The Owls’ Big East Conference opener ended in heartbreak Friday night against Providence College.

Senior forward Adrienne Houle scored a game-winning goal in overtime to give the Friars a 3-2 victory at Howarth Field, dropping the Owls to 1-7 on the year.

In the first half Providence jumped out quick with a penalty corner goal 12 minutes in by junior Megan Hamilton. Twenty minutes later the Friars scored another goal on a penalty corner, this time by Natalie Mitchell.

Providence ultimately won the game off a penalty corner, capitalizing on three of its seven chances, while Temple went 0-for-14 on penalty corners.

Temple kept fighting in the second half, scoring two quick goals. Owls’ junior midfielder Rachael Mueller recorded her second goal of the season in the 64th minute. Freshman midfielder Maddie Merton scored only a minute later to force overtime.

Temple outshot Providence 23-19. Kali Kilmer led the way with six shots for the Friars. Freshman midfielder Kathryn Edgar had 5 shots for the Owls.

Freshman goalkeeper Maddie Lilliock tied her season high with 11 saves. Providence goalie Megan Gulibert had 10 saves.

The Owls returns to action Sunday at 1 p.m. against non-conference opponent Monmouth University at Howarth Field.