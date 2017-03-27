Ibrahim earns career-high finish at national meet

The junior epee finished ninth and freshman sabre Kerry Plunkett finished 19th at the NCAA championships on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Junior epee Safa Ibrahim and freshman sabre Kerry Plunkett competed at the NCAA championships on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Ibrahim participated in her third consecutive national meet. She finished in ninth place, her highest finish of her career. Last year, Ibrahim finished in 17th and she placed 16th as a freshman. Ibrahim also earned honorable mention all-America honors.

Plunkett made her first appearance at the NCAA championship. She finished 19th out of 24 sabre competitors.

Temple placed 14th out of 24 schools with a total of 20 points.

Tom Ignudo can be reached at thomas.ignudo@temple.edu or on Twitter @Ignudo5. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.