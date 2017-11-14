Incoming freshman has connections to Temple golf program

Buddy Hansen IV’s grandfather owned the course where the Owls practice.

Buddy Hansen IV, an incoming freshman golfer, watches his shot while practicing at Blue Bell Country Club on Sunday in Montgomery County. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Buddy Hansen IV’s name comes from a rich golfing history.

His grandfather, Bud Hansen Jr., was the owner and co-designer of Blue Bell Country Club in Montgomery County. Hansen Jr. worked closely on the project with Arnold Palmer, a four-time champion of The Masters who has designed more than 300 courses.

Though Hansen Jr. died in 2016 from pancreatic cancer, the Blue Bell course, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2014, continues to be a stalwart in the area.

Temple practices at the course that Hansen IV’s grandfather owned. The La Salle College High School senior signed a National Letter of Intent to Temple last week. He thinks he’ll have a seamless transition to practicing with the Owls at Blue Bell Country Club.

“My grandpa and I were pretty close,” Hansen IV said. “We pretty much did everything together. He was my best friend. Being the fourth generation means a lot to me, and I am proud to have the name.”

Some of Hansen IV’s earliest memories are playing golf with his dad and grandfather. Hansen IV recalls hitting balls for hours at Blue Bell Country Club as an 8 year old. He said his grandfather would take him to play the 130-yard par-3 sixth hole “about 13 times.” Then, they would eat dinner.

Hansen IV has built a winning resume during his four years at La Salle College High School in Montgomery County. In his senior year, the Explorers went 18-0-1 in their matches, ending with a Philadelphia Catholic League title, their 15th championship since 2000.

Hansen IV shot a 10-over-par round of 80 in the victory to help his team claim its third straight Catholic League Championship.

“We were a dominant team,” Hansen IV said. “La Salle taught me to be fearless and to win when you need to on the last couple of holes.”

Hansen IV continued his strong play when he shot a 5-over-par 76 to help La Salle win the District 12 City championship at Bluestone Country Club in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 10.

“He has already learned the hardest thing playing golf and that’s how to score,” Temple coach Brian Quinn said.

Quinn said Hansen IV excels with his short game, which Temple struggled with this fall.

“His short game and his mind on the golf course is superb,” Quinn said. “First and foremost, he’s a great kid, and secondly, he’s got a mind for the game.”

Quinn’s coaching style and Hansen IV’s strong connections to players on the team attracted him to Temple, he said.

Sophomore Phil Held, who is Hansen IV’s second cousin, and junior Gary McCabe also went to La Salle College High School.

Hansen IV has also known freshman Dawson Anders since they competed against each other at age 13. He lost to Anders in a playoff at the 2016 Montgomery County Junior Amateur.

The other recruit the Owls signed last week, Conor McGrath, will also know players when he gets to Main Campus. His brother Liam McGrath is a freshman this year.

Hansen IV, however, will have a special connection to the Owls’ practice course.

“It’s going to be a refreshing approach for a freshman coming in,” Quinn said. “We gotta get him bigger and stronger, but Buddy is ahead of the game mentally, and this will be a great environment for him to get better.”