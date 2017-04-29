Indianapolis Colts draft Temple defensive back Nate Hairston

Hairston, who didn’t play defense until 2015, is the third Temple player selected in this year’s draft and the sixth in the past two years.

The Indianapolis Colts selected former Temple defensive back Nate Hairston in the fifth round with the 158th pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Hairston, who started his career as a wide receiver, made the switch to defense in 2015. He played in 14 games as a backup and on special teams. Last season, Hairston earned a starting role, again playing in 14 games. He totaled 27 tackles, including three tackles for loss. Hairston tallied five passes defended in 2016 and added two interceptions.

He is the third Temple player selected in the 2017 NFL draft after defensive lineman Haason Reddick and offensive lineman Dion Dawkins went in the first and second rounds, respectively.

While no Temple prospects were selected in the 2013, 2014 and 2015 NFL drafts, this is the second year in a row that Temple has had three players selected in the NFL draft.

Last year, defensive back Tavon Young, defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis and linebacker Tyler Matakevich were picked in the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds, respectively.

The Owls have never had more than three players selected in the draft.

