Jones places third at Princeton Multi Event Meet

Sophomore multis competitor Crystal Jones finished third in the women’s pentathlon at Thursday’s meet in Princeton, New Jersey.

by

Sophomore multis competitor Crystal Jones was one of seven athletes at Thursday’s Princeton Multi Event Meet in Princeton, New Jersey. She placed third in the women’s pentathlon with 3,413 points. Jones missed her personal record by 85 points.

Jones ran the 60-meter hurdles in 9.34 seconds and had a 1.66-meter high jump. She set a new personal best in the shot put with a throw of 9.21 meters. Jones had a 5.3-meter long jump and ended the event with a time of two minutes, 33.84 seconds in the 800.

Through this point in the season, Jones’ high jump of 1.7 meters is first in the American Athletic Conference, and Thursday’s indoor pentathlon score places her third in the conference.

The Owls’ next meet is the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, hosted by Boston University on Feb. 10.

 

