Kapshuk and Owls heading into postseason play on a roll

Temple closed out its regular season with a 6-1 win against Lehigh University on Saturday at the Student Pavilion to win its fourth straight match and now awaits American Athletic Conference tournament seeding.

Temple (17-9, 1-3 American Athletic Conference) awaits its seed for the conference tournament, which starts on Thursday in Orlando, Florida. The tournament schedule will be announced on Monday. The Owls enter postseason play on a four-match winning streak.

The Owls won all four doubles matchups in one set apiece.

The first and third flight pairings of sophomore Artem Kapshuk and junior Thomas Sevel and sophomore Uladzimir Dorash and freshman Francisco Bohorquez won their matches 6-3.

The second and fourth pairings of senior Vineet Naran and sophomore Florian Mayer and senior Filip Stipcic and freshman Eric Biscoveanu squeezed out their matchups 6-4.

Temple has won the doubles point in its last three matchups and will focus on it as the team prepares for The American’s postseason tournament.

“We’ve been doing a good job at getting the doubles point, I’ve just seen a few things that need to be worked on,” coach Steve Mauro said. “We need to do a better job of returning serves and getting to balls at the net against the good teams in our conference.”

In singles play, Kapshuk, Sevel, Dorash, Bohorquez and Biscoveanu all recorded 2-0 sweeps.

After their Senior Day win, the Owls rested on Sunday. They’ll return to the court for practice on Monday and Tuesday before leaving for Orlando on Wednesday. The Owls anticipate to get a bye and start play on Friday.

