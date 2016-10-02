Sports

Field Hockey

Lilliock and Owls’ defense shut out Holy Cross

Temple defeated the College of the Holy Cross 2-0 at Howarth Field on Sunday for their third straight win.

by

Freshman goalkeeper Maddie Lilliock is validating coach Marybeth Freeman’s trust in her.

Lilliock made three saves in the Owls’ 2-0 shutout victory against the College of the Holy Cross. She made two saves on Holy Cross breakaways to keep the lead intact and earn her first career shutout. Lilliock made a key save in the final minutes of the game as the Crusaders were pushing with their goalkeeper pulled.

“She’s kept a level head and has been really consistent for us,” Freeman said.

Temple (4-8, 1-2 Big East Conference) and Holy Cross played fairly even in the first half. Each team got several takeaways, causing the possession to change frequently.

At halftime, Temple led in shots with six and both teams had taken three penalty corners.

In the second half, Temple pushed harder on Holy Cross’ defense. The Owls took 13 shots in the second half and drew six penalty corners.

“It’s easy when you see your hard work pay off,” Freeman said.

The Owls saw the results of their hard work at the 42 minute, 28 second mark. Senior forward Katie Foran scored the first goal of the game on a corner, diving to deflect a drive from redshirt-junior forward Sarah Keer. Keer’s four assists lead the team.

Junior midfield Rachael Mueller scored her team-leading seventh goal of the season with just more than ten minutes left in the game.

After the defense moved the ball to the right side of the field, the midfielders worked together to move the ball up the right sideline. Mueller received a pass in the center of the scoring circle to deflect the ball into the cage.

Temple will face Big East opponent Old Dominion University, ranked No. 14 in the Sept. 27 National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll, on Friday at 3 p.m. at Howarth Field. The Owls are 0-4 and have been outscored 27-3 against ranked teams this season.

Jay Neemeyer can be reached at jay.neemeyer@temple.edu or on Twitter @j_neemeyer.

